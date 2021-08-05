Taurine is an organic acid widely distributed in animal tissues, and also exist in human beings’ body. But cats cannot produce taurine by itself. Global Taurine key players include Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 85%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 55 percent. In terms of product, Ethylene Oxide Method is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Beverage, followed by Pet Food, Healthcare Products, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Taurine in United States, including the following market information: United States Taurine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Taurine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Taurine companies in 2020 (%) The global Taurine market size is expected to growth from US$ 147 million in 2020 to US$ 207.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Taurine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Taurine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Taurine Market, By Technology, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Taurine Market Segment Percentages, By Technology, 2020 (%), Ethylene Oxide Method, Ethanol Amine Method United States Taurine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Taurine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Beverage, Pet Food, Health Care Products, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Taurine revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Taurine revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Taurine sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Taurine sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Yongan Pharmaceutical, Grand Pharma, Jiangyin Huachang, Yuanyang Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical

