Wagyu is a breed of cattle native and unique in their genetics to Japan.Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its “melt in the mouth” moisture and tenderness. Japan is the largest producer of Wagyu Beef, and it also leads in global consumption, accounting for more than 80% of total volume. Except for Japan, Australia and US are also the main producer of wagyu beef. The market for Wagyu Beef is fragment, the major players including Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch and so on. Itoham Foods Inc account for nearly 15% global market share in value in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Wagyu Beef in United States, including the following market information: United States Wagyu Beef Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Wagyu Beef Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Tons) United States top five Wagyu Beef companies in 2020 (%) The global Wagyu Beef market size is expected to growth from US$ 10210 million in 2020 to US$ 13180 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Wagyu Beef market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Wagyu Beef manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Wagyu Beef Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) United States Wagyu Beef Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Fullblood Wagyu, Purebred Wagyu, Crossbred Wagyu United States Wagyu Beef Market, By Sales Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Tons) United States Wagyu Beef Market Segment Percentages, By Sales Channel, 2020 (%), Retail, Wholesaler, Direct to Consumer, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Wagyu Beef revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Wagyu Beef revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Wagyu Beef sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Tons) Key companies Wagyu Beef sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Itoham Foods Inc., Starzen Co., Ltd., Australian Agricultural Company (AACo), Snake River Farms, Mishima Reserve, Blackmore Wagyu, Imperial Wagyu Beef, Black Hawk Prime, Lone Mountain Cattle Company, Toriyama Umami Wagyu, Masami Foods, Morgan Ranch

