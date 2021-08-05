Yerba mate is made from the naturally caffeinated and nourishing leaves of the celebrated South American rainforest holly tree (Ilex paraguariensis). Yerba Mate has the “strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the euphoria of chocolate” all in one beverage. Of the six commonly used stimulants in the world: coffee, tea, kola nut, cocoa and guarana, yerba mate triumphs as the most balanced, delivering both energy and nutrition. Yerba mate is the national drink of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Southern Brazil where it is consumed 6 to 1 over coffee. Global Yerba Mate key players include Las Marías, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, La Tranquera, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 35%. South America is the largest market, with a share over 85%, followed by USA, and Middle East, both have a share over 10 percent. In terms of product, Normal Yerba Mate is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Below 18 age, followed by 30-50 age, 18-30 age, Other 50 age. This report contains market size and forecasts of Yerba Mate in United States, including the following market information: United States Yerba Mate Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Yerba Mate Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Yerba Mate companies in 2020 (%) The global Yerba Mate market size is expected to growth from US$ 1544 million in 2020 to US$ 2097.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Yerba Mate market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Yerba Mate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Yerba Mate Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Yerba Mate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Normal, Organic United States Yerba Mate Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Yerba Mate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Below 18 age, 18-30 age, 30-50 age, Over 50 age

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Yerba Mate revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Yerba Mate revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Yerba Mate sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Yerba Mate sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Las Marías, Amanda, Andresito, Molinos, Canarias, La Tranquera, Playadito, Santo Pipó, Lauro Raatz, Barão, Aguantadora, Kraus Yerba Mate, CBSe, Romance, Rosamonte, Selecta, La Virginia, Triunfo, Mate Factor, Wisdom Natural, ECOTEAS

