Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Cow’s milk is most commonly used to make yogurt even the world as a whole. At the same time some yogurt is made by the milk from water buffalo, goats, ewes, mares, camels, yaks or cow’s milk. The bacteria used to make yogurt are known as “yogurt cultures”. Fermentation of lactose by these bacteria produces lactic acid, which acts on milk protein to give yogurt its texture and characteristic tang. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others. Asia-Pacific is the largest Yogurt market with about 33% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 24% market share. The key players are Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 27% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Yogurt in United States, including the following market information: United States Yogurt Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Yogurt Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Yogurt companies in 2020 (%) The global Yogurt market size is expected to growth from US$ 71050 million in 2020 to US$ 86860 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Yogurt market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Yogurt Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Regular Yogurt, Fat-free Yogurt United States Yogurt Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Children Yogurt, Adult Yogurt, Old People Yogurt

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Yogurt revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Yogurt revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Yogurt sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Yogurt sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani, Bright Dairy & Food, Nestlé, Fage International, Grupo Lala, Schreiber Foods, Junlebao Dairy, SanCor, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Yogurt market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Yogurt market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Yogurt markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Yogurt market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Yogurt market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Yogurt market.

