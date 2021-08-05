Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Global Tonic Water key players include Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Whole Foods, Watson Group, Sodastream, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 30%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Southeast Asia, and North America, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Regular Tonic Water is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Supermarket, followed by Online Retailers, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tonic Water in United States, including the following market information: United States Tonic Water Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tonic Water Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) United States top five Tonic Water companies in 2020 (%) The global Tonic Water market size is expected to growth from US$ 676 million in 2020 to US$ 1224.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tonic Water market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tonic Water manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tonic Water Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Tonic Water Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water United States Tonic Water Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) United States Tonic Water Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Supermarket, Online Retailers, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tonic Water revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tonic Water revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tonic Water sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Tonic Water sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Whole Foods, Sodastream, Watson Group, Fentimans, Nestlé, Seagram’s, White Rock, Hansen’s, Stirrings, East Imperial, Thomas Henry, Shasta Tonic Water, Bradleys Tonic, Q Drinks, 1724 Tonic Water, El Guapo, Tom’s Handcrafted, Jack Rudy Cocktail, Johnstonic, Haber’s Tonic Syrup, Bermondsey Tonic Water

