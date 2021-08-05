Tortilla Chips is a snack food made from corn tortillas, which are cut into wedges and then fried—or baked (alternatively they may be discs pressed out of corn masa then fried or baked). Corn tortillas are made of corn, vegetable oil, salt and water. The key manufactoers of Tortilla Chips include GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka and Snyder’s-Lance, etc. PepsiCo lead this industry with above 56% market shares. The North America region accounted for the largest share 52% in the market for Tortilla Chips, the following is Europe and South America. This report contains market size and forecasts of Tortilla Chips in United States, including the following market information: United States Tortilla Chips Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Tortilla Chips Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Kg) United States top five Tortilla Chips companies in 2020 (%) The global Tortilla Chips market size is expected to growth from US$ 6772.6 million in 2020 to US$ 10600 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Tortilla Chips market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Tortilla Chips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Tortilla Chips Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) United States Tortilla Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Baked Tortilla Chips, Fried Tortilla Chips United States Tortilla Chips Market, By Sales Channel, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Kg) United States Tortilla Chips Market Segment Percentages, By Sales Channel, 2020 (%), Online, Offline

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Tortilla Chips revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Tortilla Chips revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Tortilla Chips sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Kg) Key companies Tortilla Chips sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, GRUMA, Grupo Bimbo, PepsiCo, Truco Enterprises, Amplify Snack Brands, Arca Continental, Fireworks Foods, Greendot Health Foods, Hain Celestial, Intersnack Group, Kellogg, Mexican Corn Products, Snacka Lanka, Snyder’s-Lance

