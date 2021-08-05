ε-Polylysine is a naturally occurring Homo-polymer of L-lysine with a degree of polymerization of 25 to 35 and Mol. weight of approximately 5000. It is produced by bacterial fermentation and it has an antimicrobial effect against yeast, fungi and gram-positive and negative bacteria, making it suitable for versatile applications in the food, feed, nutraceutical and cosmetic industry. Note: The amount reported in the report is calculated in terms of pure content. Japan is the largest ε-Polylysine market with about 40% market share. Korea is follower, accounting for about 21% market share. The key players are Jnc-Corp, Siveele, Handary, Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering, Yiming Biological, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering, Lion King Biotechnology, Chengdu Jinkai Biology, Nanjing Shineking Biotech etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 73% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of ε-Polylysine in United States, including the following market information: United States ε-Polylysine Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States ε-Polylysine Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five ε-Polylysine companies in 2020 (%) The global ε-Polylysine market size is expected to growth from US$ 517.1 million in 2020 to US$ 895.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States ε-Polylysine market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the ε-Polylysine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States ε-Polylysine Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States ε-Polylysine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Content (Below 95%), Content (Above95%) United States ε-Polylysine Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States ε-Polylysine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Rice, Beverage, Meat, Prepared Foods, Seafood, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies ε-Polylysine revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies ε-Polylysine revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies ε-Polylysine sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies ε-Polylysine sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Jnc-Corp, Siveele, Handary, Zhejiang Silver Elephant Bioengineering, Yiming Biological, Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering, Lion King Biotechnology, Chengdu Jinkai Biology, Nanjing Shineking Biotech

