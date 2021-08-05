Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 62 Million In 2020 To US$ 114.3 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.6% During 2021-2027

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely Note: In the report, production Revenue (value)is based on the production statistics of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems manufacturers. And consumption value is based on the downstream customer’s consumption statistics of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research, Southwire Company US and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, etc, with about 64% market shares. North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35%. The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25%. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems. This report contains market size and forecasts of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in United States, including the following market information: United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 62 million in 2020 to US$ 114.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Low Temperature SMES, High Temperature SMES United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Power System, Industrial Use, Research Institution, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research, Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd., Superconductor Technologies Inc

