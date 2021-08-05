Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 2196 Million In 2020 To US$ 2523.4 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.0% During 2021-2027

A surge protective device (SPD) is a protective device for limiting transient voltages by diverting or limiting surge current and is capable of repeating these functions as specified. Surge Protective Devices are designed to protect against transient surge conditions. Large single surge events, such as lightning, can reach hundreds of thousands of volts and can cause immediate or intermittent equipment failure. However, lightning and utility power anomalies only account for 20% of transient surges. The remaining 80% of surge activity is produced internally. Although these surges may be smaller in magnitude, they occur more frequently and with continuous exposure can degrade sensitive electronic equipment within the facility. Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) main manufactuers include Phoenix, ZG, Citel, LEIAN, HPXIN, JMV, Obo Bettermann, Littelfuse, Philips, NVent, Mersen Electrical and MIG, totally accounting for about 10% of the market. China is the largest market of Satellite, holding a share about 40%. As for the application of products, it is widely used in communication, construction field, electric power, transportation field, oil and gas field and others. The most common application is in construction field, with a share about 25%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Power Type SPD, Signal Type SPD and others. The most common type is Power Type SPD, with a share over 60%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) in United States, including the following market information: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) companies in 2020 (%) The global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market size is expected to growth from US$ 2196 million in 2020 to US$ 2523.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Power Type SPD, Signal Type SPD, Others United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Communication, Construction, Electric Power, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Phoenix, ABB, Emerson, DEHN SE, Siemens, Eaton, Citel, Obo Bettermann, Schneider, Weidmüller, ZG, Littelfuse, Mersen Electrical, General Electric, NVent, Philips, LEIAN, MVC-Maxivolt, HPXIN, Raycap, Leviton, MIG, Legrand, MCG Surge Protection, Hubbell, Tripp Lite, KEANDA, JMV, Obo Bettermann, Weidmüller

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market.

