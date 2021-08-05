A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the electricity market. On the basis of product type, FM Model represent the largest share of the worldwide Virtual Power Plant market, with 52% share. In the applications, Commercial segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 38% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 56%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) in United States, including the following market information: United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Virtual Power Plant (VPP) companies in 2020 (%) The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market size is expected to growth from US$ 485.8 million in 2020 to US$ 2154.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), OC Model, FM Model United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Virtual Power Plant (VPP) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Virtual Power Plant (VPP) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Ørsted, Duke Energy, RWE, Enbala, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）, Siemens, Viridity Energy

