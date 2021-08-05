Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 247.9 Million In 2020 To US$ 514.7 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 11.0% During 2021-2027

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme. In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.). The industry’s leading producers are South Pole Group, Aera Group and Terrapass, which accounted for 11.14%, 6.04% and 4.39% of revenue in 2019, respectively. This report contains market size and forecasts of Voluntary Carbon Offsets in United States, including the following market information: United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Voluntary Carbon Offsets companies in 2020 (%) The global Voluntary Carbon Offsets market size is expected to growth from US$ 247.9 million in 2020 to US$ 514.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Voluntary Carbon Offsets Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Forestry, Renewable Energy, Landfill Methane Projects, Others United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Voluntary Carbon Offsets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Personal, Enterprise

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Voluntary Carbon Offsets revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Voluntary Carbon Offsets revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, South Pole Group, Aera Group, Terrapass, Green Mountain Energy, Schneider, EcoAct, 3Degrees, NativeEnergy, Carbon Credit Capital, GreenTrees, Allcot Group, Forest Carbon, Bioassets, CBEEX, Biofílica, WayCarbon, Guangzhou Greenstone

