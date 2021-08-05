VRLA Batteries Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 4475.3 Million In 2020 To US$ 5773.4 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.6% During 2021-2027

A VRLA battery, more commonly known as a sealed lead-acid (SLA), gel cell, or maintenance free battery, is a type of lead-acid rechargeable battery. Due to their construction, the Gel and AGM types of VRLA can be mounted in any orientation, and do not require constant maintenance. The term “maintenance free” is a misnomer as VRLA batteries still require cleaning and regular functional testing. They are widely used in large portable electrical devices, off-grid power systems and similar roles, where large amounts of storage are needed at a lower cost than other low-maintenance technologies like lithium-ion. There are three primary types of VRLA batteries, Sealed VR wet cell[citation needed], AGM and Gel. Gel cells add silica dust to the electrolyte, forming a thick putty-like gel. These are sometimes referred to as “silicone batteries”. AGM (absorbed glass mat) batteries feature fiberglass mesh between the battery plates which serves to contain the electrolyte. Both designs offer advantages and disadvantages compared to conventional batteries and sealed VR wet cells, as well as each other. There are many manufacturers to produce VRLA Batteries, such as Exide Technologies, GS Battery, Panasonic, Vision Battery, SBS Battery, Fiamm, MCA, Power-Sonic Europe, Southern Battery, etc. Exide Technologies is the biggest manufacturer of VRLA Batteries, with about 13% market shares. Europe and North America are the two main production regions, they are also the main consumption regions. More than 22% of the VRLA Batteries were consumed in Europe, and more than 23% of the VRLA Batteries were consumed in North America, in the future. This report contains market size and forecasts of VRLA Batteries in United States, including the following market information: United States VRLA Batteries Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States VRLA Batteries Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five VRLA Batteries companies in 2020 (%) The global VRLA Batteries market size is expected to growth from US$ 4475.3 million in 2020 to US$ 5773.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States VRLA Batteries market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the VRLA Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States VRLA Batteries Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States VRLA Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Absorbed Glass Mat Battery, Gel Battery United States VRLA Batteries Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States VRLA Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Telecommunications Industry, Electricity Industry, UPS, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies VRLA Batteries revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies VRLA Batteries revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies VRLA Batteries sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies VRLA Batteries sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Exide Technologies, GS Battery, Panasonic, Vision Battery, SBS Battery, Fiamm, MCA, Power-Sonic Europe, Southern Battery

