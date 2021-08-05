A telematics control unit (TCU) in the automobile industry refers to the embedded system on board a vehicle that controls tracking of the vehicle. Global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) key players include LG, Harman (Samsung), Denso, Bosch, Continental, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, 4G and 5G is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle. This report contains market size and forecasts of Telematics Control Unit (TCU) in United States, including the following market information: United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Telematics Control Unit (TCU) companies in 2020 (%) The global Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size is expected to growth from US$ 2595 million in 2020 to US$ 11680 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), 2G and 2.5G, 3G, 4G and 5G United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Telematics Control Unit (TCU) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Telematics Control Unit (TCU) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Telematics Control Unit (TCU) sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Telematics Control Unit (TCU) sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, LG, Harman (Samsung), Bosch, Denso, Continental, Magneti Marelli, Visteon, Peiker, Laird, Ficosa, Flaircomm Microelectronics, Xiamen Yaxon Network Co., Ltd., Huawei

