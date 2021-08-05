Weather radar is a versatile tool for atmospheric evaluation. These vital systems include rainfall estimates, cloud deduction, and speed and direction of cell motion. Europe and North America are the main markets for weather radars with about 20% each, followed by China and India with about 15% each. Major manufacturers include Honeywell, Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC), Selex ES GmbH, EWR Weather Radar, and Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd., with the top three accounting for about 40%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Weather Radar in United States, including the following market information: United States Weather Radar Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Weather Radar companies in 2020 (%) The global Weather Radar market size is expected to growth from US$ 275 million in 2020 to US$ 376.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

The United States Weather Radar market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Weather Radar Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Weather Radar Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Weather Radar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Airborne Weather Radar, Land-based Weather Radar United States Weather Radar Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Weather Radar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Meteorology & Hydrology, Aviation Sectors, Military

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Weather Radar revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Weather Radar revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Honeywell, Anhui Sun Create Electronics, Selex ES GmbH (Leonardo), Enterprise Electronics Corporation (EEC), Vaisala, Beijing Metstar Radar Co., Ltd., China Electronics Corporation, Glarun Technology, EWR Weather Radar, Toshiba, GAMIC

