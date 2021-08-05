A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook. Global White Box Servers key players include Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 85%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Asia-Pacific , and Europe, both have a share over 45 percent. In terms of product, Rack-mount Server is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cloud Computing Provider, followed by Telecom Operators, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of White Box Servers in United States, including the following market information: United States White Box Servers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States White Box Servers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five White Box Servers companies in 2020 (%) The global White Box Servers market size is expected to growth from US$ 9379 million in 2020 to US$ 2074.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States White Box Servers market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the White Box Servers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States White Box Servers Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States White Box Servers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Rack-mount Server, Blade Server, Whole Cabinet Server United States White Box Servers Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States White Box Servers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cloud Computing Provider, Telecom Operators, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies White Box Servers revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies White Box Servers revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies White Box Servers sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies White Box Servers sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, Celestica, Super Micro Computer, Compal Electronics, Pegatron, ZT Systems, Hyve Solutions, Thinkmate

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global White Box Servers market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global White Box Servers market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional White Box Servers markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global White Box Servers market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global White Box Servers market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global White Box Servers market.

