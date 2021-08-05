Static Code Analysis Software, also called source code analysis software, sometimes can be called static analysis software, is used to scan all code in a project and seek out vulnerabilities, validates code against industry best practices, and some software tools validate against company-specific project specifications. Americas is the largest region of static code analysis software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Americas market took up about 43% the global market in 2018, while Europe and APAC were about 32%, 30%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Static Code Analysis Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Static Code Analysis Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Static Code Analysis Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Static Code Analysis Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 748.1 million in 2020 to US$ 2002 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Static Code Analysis Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Static Code Analysis Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Static Code Analysis Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Static Code Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud Based, Web Based United States Static Code Analysis Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Static Code Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Large Enterprises, SMEs

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Static Code Analysis Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Static Code Analysis Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, JetBrains, Synopsys, Perforce (Klocwork), Micro Focus, SonarSource, Checkmarx, Veracode, CAST Software, Parasoft, WhiteHat Security, GrammaTech, Idera (Kiuwan), Embold, RIPS Technologies

