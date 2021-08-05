A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year). The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a “vacation ownership interest”) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a “timeshare estate”) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a “timeshare license”) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties. Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) key players include Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hyatt, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 55%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 77%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Timeshares is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Private, followed by Group. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) in United States, including the following market information: United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) companies in 2020 (%) The global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size is expected to growth from US$ 16440 million in 2020 to US$ 27050 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Timeshares, Vacation/Travel Clubs, Fractionals, Others United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Private, Group

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hyatt, Diamond Resorts, Bluegreen Vacations, Disney Vacation Club

