Vacation Rental software and platforms are used by property owners of houses, apartments and condos, to manage the reservations and marketing of their properties for vacation goers as an alternative to hotels. The Vacation Rental Platforms market covers On-premise, Installed, Mobile, Web-Based Platform, etc. The typical players include BookingSync, CiiRUS, Kigo Inc., Virtual Resort Manager, LiveRez, OwnerRez, 365Villas, Convoyant, etc. Global Vacation Rental Platforms key players include Kigo, Guesty, Streamline, Beyond, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 20%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 50 percent. In terms of product, Cloud, Web-Based Platform is the largest segment, with a share nearly 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Rental Property Businesses, followed by Independent Owner. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacation Rental Platforms in United States, including the following market information: United States Vacation Rental Platforms Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Vacation Rental Platforms companies in 2020 (%) The global Vacation Rental Platforms market size is expected to growth from US$ 249 million in 2020 to US$ 727.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vacation Rental Platforms market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vacation Rental Platforms Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vacation Rental Platforms Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud, Web-Based Platform, On-premise, Installed, Mobile United States Vacation Rental Platforms Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Rental Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Rental Property Businesses, Independent Owner

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vacation Rental Platforms revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vacation Rental Platforms revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kigo, BookingSync, CiiRUS, Beyond, iGMS (formerly AirGMS), LiveRez, OwnerRez, Rental Network Software, Hostaway, Streamline, Lodgify, Escapia, Guesty, 365Villas, Virtual Resort Manager

