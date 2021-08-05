The vacation rental software enables the house/property managers to manage leads, cash flows, distribution channels and partners or distribution channels. It also offers an efficient point of sale system, efficient documentation system to property managers and increases automation in vendor payables system. Lead management functionality generates the price quote automatically according to the requirements of the customer. Further, it also assists sales managers to create personalized quotes in less time and thus eliminates the hassle of manual price calculation. The vacation rental software contains reporting suite which enables the renting entity to evaluate the financial performance of the rented property. Renting entity refers to the property owner organization, property manager or the property owner. The Vacation Rental Software industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. BookingSync and Kigo Inc. are the top 2 of Vacation Rental Software, with about 19% market shares. The key sales markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 34%, followed by Europe with 33%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 7%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacation Rental Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Vacation Rental Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Vacation Rental Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Vacation Rental Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 144.6 million in 2020 to US$ 337.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vacation Rental Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vacation Rental Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vacation Rental Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Rental Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud Based Software, On-Premises Software United States Vacation Rental Software Market, By End Users, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Vacation Rental Software Market Segment Percentages, By End Users, 2020 (%), Homeowners, Agency

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vacation Rental Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vacation Rental Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include: BookingSync, Ciirus Inc., Kigo Inc., Virtual Resort Manager, LiveRez, OwnerRez, 365Villas, Convoyant, Rental Network Software, Trekadoo, Apptha, Streamline, Lodgify

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Vacation Rental Software market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Vacation Rental Software market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Vacation Rental Software markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Vacation Rental Software market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

