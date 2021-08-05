An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education. Global Virtual Schools key players include K12 Inc, Connections Academy, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 50%. United States is the largest market, with a share about 90%, followed by Canada and China, both have a share about 5 percent. In terms of product, For-profit EMO is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Middle Schools, followed by Elementary Schools, High Schools, Adult Education. This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Schools in United States, including the following market information: United States Virtual Schools Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Virtual Schools companies in 2020 (%) The global Virtual Schools market size is expected to growth from US$ 3418 million in 2020 to US$ 8007.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027.

The United States Virtual Schools market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Virtual Schools Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Virtual Schools Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Schools Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), For-profit EMO, Non-profit EMO United States Virtual Schools Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Virtual Schools Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, Adult Education

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Virtual Schools revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Virtual Schools revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, K12 Inc, Connections Academy, Mosaica Education, Pansophic Learning, Florida Virtual School (FLVS), Charter Schools USA, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Inspire Charter Schools, Abbotsford Virtual School, Alaska Virtual School, Basehor-Linwood Virtual School, Acklam Grange, Illinois Virtual School (IVS), Virtual High School(VHS), Aurora College, Wey Education Schools Trust, N High School, Beijing Changping School

