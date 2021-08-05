This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company. Global Taxi Dispatch Software key players include Magenta Technology, TaxiCaller, iCabbi, Autocab, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 35%. Europe is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by United States and India, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Cloud-based is the largest segment, with a share about 97%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Large Enterprises, followed by SMEs. This report contains market size and forecasts of Taxi Dispatch Software in United States, including the following market information: United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Taxi Dispatch Software companies in 2020 (%) The global Taxi Dispatch Software market size is expected to growth from US$ 332 million in 2020 to US$ 1029 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Taxi Dispatch Software market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Taxi Dispatch Software Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud-based, Web-based United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Taxi Dispatch Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), SMEs, Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Taxi Dispatch Software revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Taxi Dispatch Software revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Magenta Technology, TaxiCaller, ICabbi, Cab Startup, Autocab, Taxify, Gazoop, Taxi Mobility, JungleWorks, Cab Hound, DDS, Sherlock Taxi, Quantum Inventions (QI), MTData, Elluminati, EasyDEV

