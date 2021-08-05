A temporary tattoo is a decorative image that can be applied to the skin for short periods of time. Most temporary tattoos are novelty items made with a special type of decal. A process known as screen printing is used to create the tattoo image on paper coated with a transfer film. The transfer film allows the image to “slide” off the backing paper and onto the skin when moisture is applied. After drying, the film holds the image on the skin through several washings. Major manufacturers in the industry, including Inkbox, Temporary Tattoos and TM International, account for 6.35 percent, 3.22 percent and 4.64 percent of total 2019 revenue, respectively. By region, Europe had the highest share of income in 2019, at 35.43%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Temporary Tattoo in United States, including the following market information: United States Temporary Tattoo Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Temporary Tattoo companies in 2020 (%) The global Temporary Tattoo market size is expected to growth from US$ 892.2 million in 2020 to US$ 1462 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Temporary Tattoo market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Temporary Tattoo Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Temporary Tattoo Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Temporary Tattoo Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Decal, Airbrush, Henna United States Temporary Tattoo Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Temporary Tattoo Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Children, Adult

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Temporary Tattoo revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Temporary Tattoo revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Temporary Tattoos, TM International, Grifoll, Tattly, Tinsley Transfers, SafetyTat LLC, Game Faces, Conscious Ink, TattooFun Inc, Inkbox, Soap and Water, Fake Tattoos SE, SketchOn (Prinker), Tattify LLC

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Temporary Tattoo market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Temporary Tattoo market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Temporary Tattoo markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Temporary Tattoo market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Temporary Tattoo market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Temporary Tattoo market.

