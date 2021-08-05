Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 457 Million In 2020 To US$ 2167.8 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 24.9% During 2021-2027

Terahertz (THz) frequency range (0.1 THz — 3 THz) is the last span within the whole electromagnetic wave spectrum, At the same time it is well known that this frequency range has incredibly fascinating prospects for many applications. THz radiation exhibits three unique properties, which stimulate development of the whole terahertz industry. The major advantage of terahertz waves (of sub-terahertz frequency range 0.1 THz — 0.3 THz) is that many materials which block visible and IR spectra, appear to be transparent in the terahertz region. The terahertz range is a part of the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and infrared with a frequency of one billion oscillations per second. The so-called terahertz gap was an issue for many years as there were no practical radiation sources for this part of the spectrum until well into the 1990s. Due to its special properties, terahertz radiation has become an important technology of the future: it can be used to detect concealed explosives or drugs and it can identify which substances are flowing through a plastic pipe. It is capable of monitoring the thickness of a layer in a non-destructive manner and visualizing material flaws in ceramics or plastics. Due to its low energy characteristics, terahertz radiation is non-hazardous for humans and animals. There is practically no limit to the areas in which it can be used. Terahertz (THz) technology are mainly used in Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation & Public Security and Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). At present, there are many manufacturing companies in the world. The main market participants are: Brainware Terahertz Information, Advantest Corporation, Hübner GmbH & Co. KG, Daheng New Epoch Technology, Toptica Photonics AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, TeraView and so on. Terahertz (THz) Technology is widely used in Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation & Public Security and Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). According to the report data, 18.52% of the market demand for Terahertz (THz) Technology in the field of Laboratory Research in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Terahertz (THz) Technology in United States, including the following market information: United States Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Terahertz (THz) Technology companies in 2020 (%) The global Terahertz (THz) Technology market size is expected to growth from US$ 457 million in 2020 to US$ 2167.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Terahertz (THz) Technology market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Terahertz (THz) Technology Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Terahertz (THz) Technology Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy, Terahertz Communication Systems United States Terahertz (THz) Technology Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Terahertz (THz) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Laboratory Research, Medical and Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security, Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Terahertz (THz) Technology revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Terahertz (THz) Technology revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Brainware Terahertz Information, Advantest Corporation, Hübner GmbH & Co. KG, Daheng New Epoch Technology, Toptica Photonics AG, Luna Innovations Incorporated, TeraView, Bruker, Terasense Group Inc., Menlo Systems GmbH, EKSPLA, Microtech Instrument Inc, Insight Product Co., Traycer, BATOP GmbH, Asqella

