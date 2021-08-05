Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services. The primary role of testing, inspection, and certification is to ensure the maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements products. Testing, inspection, and certification companies are engaged in inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help increase productivity and also help local manufacturers comply with the global standards. The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) key players include SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Dekra, TUV SUD, TÜV Rheinland, Applus, DNV GL and ALS Global, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 15%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) in United States, including the following market information: United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) companies in 2020 (%) The global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to growth from US$ 107160 million in 2020 to US$ 148780 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Mandatory Testing, Inspection and Certification Services, Market Testing, Inspection and Certification Services United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Food, Energy, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Railways, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Dekra, TUV SUD, TÜV Rheinland, Applus, DNV GL, ALS Global, TUV NORD, UL Services, Lloyd’s Register, CCIC, SIRIM QAS, Guangzhou GRG Metrology &Test co.Ltd

