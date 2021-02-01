Skin Care Products Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 131 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. Skin care products are primarily used to improve and maintain the appearance of human skin. Products available in the market include cleansers, toners, oils, body lotions, serums, creams with alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids or retinol, etc. They help replenish dead skin cells and prevent the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fines lines, age spots, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Skin Care Products Market Trends:

Moreover, elevated levels of environmental pollution have resulted in an increased inclination of the masses towards regular skin care regime to prevent the skin damage caused due to dust, humidity, sunlight, etc. This is primarily driving the global market for skin care products. Furthermore, rising promotional activities and the launch of innovative products with numerous herbal elements for overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing levels of urbanization and the inflating disposable income of consumers are expected to further drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Some of these key players include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies.

Unilever PLC/NV

New Avon Company

L’OREAL S.A.

Kao Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Beiersdorf AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Breakup by Product Type:

Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream Anti-Aging Cream Sun Protection Cream



Body Lotion

Mass Body Care Premium Body Care Others



Breakup by Ingredient:

Chemical

Natural

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Beauty Parlours and Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

