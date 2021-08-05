Stepper System Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Stepper System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Stepper System market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. The Stepper system stands for an integrated solution providing high-performance micro-stepping drives with high-torque stepper motors in several mechanical devices. The stepper motor acts as an electrochemical device and converts electrical pulses into mechanical power. Stepper systems also include single and dual-shaft motors, power supplies, interface cables, configuration software, etc. They are extensively utilized for applications that require accurate positioning and speed control, such as printing presses, 3D printing equipment, textile machines, medical imaging devices, and robotics.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of stepper motors in industrial machines, along with the escalating demand for automated devices, is primarily driving the global market. Furthermore, the expanding robotics industry has also propelled the utilization of stepper systems, thereby augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of miniaturized motors has catalyzed the demand for stepper systems for superior torque speed, higher precision, and improved efficiency. Besides this, several technological advancements have led to the integration of input/output (I/O) terminals in stepper motors for better cost efficiency and overcoming spatial constraints, thereby further driving the market on a global level.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

ABB

Beckhoff Automation

MinebeaMitsumi

Nidec Corporation

Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd.

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

Parker Hannifin

Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Stepper System Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component type and end-use.

Breakup by Component Type:

Stepper Motors

Stepper Drives

Breakup by End-Use:

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Semiconductor Machinery

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

