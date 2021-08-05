Test Environment as a Service Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Test Environment as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global test environment as a service market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Test Environment as a Service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based testing platform that supports testing activities. It is centrally configured with a private cloud to provide clients easy access using a web browser. It offers service virtualization at the infrastructure level, environment virtualization, standard operating images and other services related to testing depending on the requirement. As a result, it enables software developers and testers to build high-quality software products.

Global Test Environment as a Service Market Trends:

The growing adoption of as-a-service models, in confluence with the burgeoning information and technology (IT) sector, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the demand for TEaaS. It assists in testing and delivering cloud-based services, such as platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Apart from this, the availability of on-demand test labs, which are ideal for carrying out collaborative software testing in a multi-platform environment, is acting as another major factor strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing development in automated testing systems is driving the market. TEaaS reduces the time required for performing quality assurance tests and providing virtual facilities to the developer for testing the code of the software in real-time. Furthermore, extensive technological advancements, along with rising mobile application testing, are contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Accenture

Atos SE

CA Technologies

Capgemini

Cognizant

HCL Technologies Limited

HP Development Company

International Business Machines

Infosys Limited

KPIT Technologies

QA Infotech

Wipro Limited

Test Environment as a Service Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and end-user.

Market Breakup by Type:

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Market Breakup by Application:

Cloud Computing Applications

Data Center Applications

Enterprise Applications

IT Security Applications

Market Breakup by End-User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

