Automotive Hill Descent Control Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Automotive Hill Descent Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.The global automotive hill descent control market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Automotive hill descent control (HDC) is a driver assistance system that allows the vehicle to descend on a slope at a controlled speed. It is designed as a safety feature that assists in driving through rough and steep terrains using traction control technology with anti-lock brakes (ABS), which independently manage the speed of the vehicle and maximize the grip on each wheel. They also offer improved fuel efficiency and enable the driver to identify potential hazards and set a pre-determined safe speed for the vehicle.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the automotive industry and the widespread adoption of global positioning system (GPS)-assisted HDC systems. Moreover, the incorporation of autonomous terrain profiling and driving systems in modern automobiles is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of advanced devices, such as terrain-based speed regulators, overhead clearance assistance systems, 3D path sensors, etc., is widely used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Additionally, various connected driving systems use Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) that facilitate a short- or medium-range of wireless communication among the vehicles. All of the above-mentioned factors will continue to drive the global market for HDC in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Continental AG

Delphi

Hyundai Mobis

Murata

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

ZF TRW

Automotive Hill Descent Control Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and vehicle type.

Market Breakup by Type:

Sensors Wheel Sensors Torque Sensors Angle Sensors Pressure Sensors

Actuators

Electronic Control Unit

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Pessenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

