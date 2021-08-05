Trade Finance Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 7616520 Million In 2020 To US$ 10987510 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2021-2027

Trade finance signifies financing for trade, and it concerns both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction requires a seller of goods and services as well as a buyer. Various intermediaries such as banks and financial institutions can facilitate these transactions by financing the trade. While a seller (or exporter) can require the purchaser (an importer) to prepay for goods shipped, the purchaser (importer) may wish to reduce risk by requiring the seller to document the goods that have been shipped. Banks may assist by providing various forms of support. For example, the importer’s bank may provide a letter of credit to the exporter (or the exporter’s bank) providing for payment upon presentation of certain documents, such as a bill of lading. The exporter’s bank may make a loan (by advancing funds) to the exporter on the basis of the export contract. Other forms of trade finance can include Documentary Collection, Trade Credit Insurance, Finetrading, Factoring or forfaiting. Some forms are specifically designed to supplement traditional financing. Secure trade finance depends on verifiable and secure tracking of physical risks and events in the chain between exporter and importer. The advent of new information and communication technologies allows the development of risk mitigation models which have developed into advance finance models. This allows very low risk of advance payment given to the Exporter, while preserving the Importer’s normal payment credit terms and without burdening the importer’s balance sheet. As trade transactions become more flexible and increase in volume, demand for these technologies has grown. The key players include BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India; the Value of top ten manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total Value in 2019. In terms of service types, Trade Finance can be generally divided into Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing and Factoring. In 2019, the proportion of Letters of Credit is the largest, accounting for about 39%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Trade Finance in United States, including the following market information: United States Trade Finance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Trade Finance companies in 2020 (%) The global Trade Finance market size is expected to growth from US$ 7616520 million in 2020 to US$ 10987510 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Trade Finance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Trade Finance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Trade Finance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Trade Finance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Guarantees, Letters of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Financing, Factoring United States Trade Finance Market, By Industry, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Trade Finance Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2020 (%), Machinery, Energy, Food and Consumer, Transport, Chemical, Metals & Non Metallic Minerals, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Trade Finance revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Trade Finance revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group, Standard Chartered, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Trade Finance market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Trade Finance market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Trade Finance markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Trade Finance market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Trade Finance market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Trade Finance market.

