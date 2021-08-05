Trade Promotion Management And Optimization Solution Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 511 Million In 2020 To US$ 928.7 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.9% During 2021-2027

Trade Promotion Management (TPM) typically refers to one or more software applications that assist companies in managing their complex trade promotion activity. Trade Promotion Management is a challenge faced by most CPG/FMCG companies around the globe. Consumer goods companies spend substantial amounts of time and money—25 percent of revenue, according to research—on promotions with retailers designed to boost revenue or increase/protect market share (or both). Trade Promotion Optimization (TPO) is the process of utilizing integrated goals, factoring in promotion (e.g. price, duration) and supply constraints, and predictive analytics to create continuously improving trade promotion strategies and results. TPO requirements include: Aggregate volume planning and predictive modeling (V, S, P) Fund allocation predictive modeling and optimization Account team event and calendar predictive modeling and optimization Post-event causal decomposition and performance reporting Applied learnings, course correction, and continuous improvement Collectively, The both are referred to as ‘trade promotion execution’ (TPx). The solutions in the market are currently offered either separately or as part of a combined package, and to date, have largely been used to deliver promotional activity in brick-and-mortar locations. North America is the largest region of Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution in the world in the past few years. Europe market took up 30% the global market in 2019 This report contains market size and forecasts of Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution in United States, including the following market information: United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution companies in 2020 (%) The global Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution market size is expected to growth from US$ 511 million in 2020 to US$ 928.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Cloud-Based, On-Premises United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), CPG, Retail and E-Commerce, Food Service, Media and Publishing, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Trade Promotion Management and Optimization Solution revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Blueshift, Oracle, McKinsey & Company, TABS Analytics, IRI Worldwide, AFS Technologies, RI, Blacksmith Applications, UpClear, Acumen Commercial Insights, Anaplan, CPGToolBox, SAP, Wipro, Accenture

