Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking. Global Traffic Management Systems key players include Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 20%. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Europe, having a total share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Integrated Urban Traffic Control System is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Urban Traffic, followed by Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy and Planning. This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Management Systems in United States, including the following market information: United States Traffic Management Systems Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Traffic Management Systems companies in 2020 (%) The global Traffic Management Systems market size is expected to growth from US$ 1961 million in 2020 to US$ 3608.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Traffic Management Systems market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Traffic Management Systems Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Traffic Management Systems Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Integrated Urban Traffic Control System, Freeway Management System, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), Advanced Public Transportation System, Others United States Traffic Management Systems Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Traffic Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Urban Traffic, Inter-Urban, Parking Management, Info-mobility, Public Transport, Freeway, Consultancy and Planning

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Traffic Management Systems revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Traffic Management Systems revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Kapsch TrafficCom, SWARCO, Siemens, TomTom, THALES, IBM, Cubic, Fujitsu, Q-Free, Imtech, Kyosan Electric, SICE, Iteris, Peek traffic, E-Hualu, China ITS (Holdings), ENJOYOR, Datang Telecom, Wantong Technology, Hisense TransTech, China Shipping Network Technology, Dahua Technology, HIKVISION, Baokang Electronic

