Travel Insurance Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 19560 Million In 2020 To US$ 30400 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.5% During 2021-2027

Travel insurance is a product focused on protecting policyholders against specified losses, accidents or other adverse events, which may occur before or during travel. Examples include trip cancellation/interruption, overseas medical expenses for injury or illness, theft of valuables, and baggage delay or damage. Many travel insurance policies also include the provision of emergency medical assistance services, such as call center operating 24 hours, seven days a week, and an international network of specialist health care providers. There are standard general exclusions and invalidations on most types of travel insurance policies (for example, self‑inﬂicted injury, acts of terrorism, non‑approved pre‑existing medical conditions, “dangerous” or extreme activities, and policyholders being under the inﬂuence of alcohol or drugs). Travel insurance is generally available in two forms: (i) as a single-trip insurance policy, which provides cover for a specific trip and is matched to the exact characteristic of the trip (e.g. number of travelling days and destination) and (ii) as an annual insurance policy, which covers multiple trips in a year. Travel insurance can be purchased from travel agents, travel suppliers (airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators) a private insurance firm, insurance brokers, or online. The GWP in this report all refer to the Gross written premium from Travel Insurance. The characteristics of fine travel insurance unit of measurement as follow: The main global Travel Insurance players include Allianz, Munich Re Group, AIG, etc. The top three Travel Insurance players account for approximately 30% of the total global market. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer market for Travel Insurance, accounting for about 26%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of product, Trip Cancellation is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Family Traveler, followed by Business Traveler. This report contains market size and forecasts of Travel Insurance in United States, including the following market information: United States Travel Insurance Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Travel Insurance companies in 2020 (%) The global Travel Insurance market size is expected to growth from US$ 19560 million in 2020 to US$ 30400 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Travel Insurance market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Travel Insurance Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Travel Insurance Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Travel Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Medical Expense, Property Damage, Other United States Travel Insurance Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Travel Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Family Traveler, Senior Citizens, Business Traveler, Other

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Travel Insurance revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Travel Insurance revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Allianz, Munich Re Group, AIG, Assicurazioni Generali, Prudential, ACE&Chubb, Manulife, UnitedHealthcare Global, Mapfre, AXA, Tokio Marine Holdings, China Pacific insurance, Hanse Merkur, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, People’s insurance company of China, China Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

