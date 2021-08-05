Organic Dairy Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Organic Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global organic dairy market size reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global organic dairy market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Organic dairy products are obtained from livestock that is raised using organic farming methods. These include perishable products like milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, etc. Compared to conventional dairy goods, these products are preservative-free and rich in antioxidants, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), etc. Additionally, these products are consumed worldwide owing to their health benefits, such as boosting metabolism, strengthening immunity, reducing muscles and joint pain, minimizing the risk of cancer and heart diseases, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-dairy-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the individuals are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of chemical-based additives in dairy items. As a result, there is an escalating demand for organic dairy products worldwide. Moreover, the government bodies of numerous countries are encouraging organic farming practices for dairy products by launching educational campaigns and providing technical and monetary assistance for the farmers. Apart from this, the improving distribution and supply chain of organic dairy products, in confluence with the burgeoning online food retail sector, is also catalyzing the global market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements to develop innovative products with low fat and reduced sodium and sugar levels are anticipated to further drive the market growth for organic dairy over the forecast period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-dairy-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Arla Foods A.M.B.A

Aurora Organic Dairy

Organic Valley

Horizon Organic

Whole Foods Market

Kroger

Breakup by Product Type:

Fluid Milk

Yogurt

Cheese

Butter

Cream

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Tetra-packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Organic Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/