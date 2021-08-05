Metal Casting Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global metal casting market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global metal casting market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during 2021-2026. Metal casting stands for the process of pouring hot molten metal into a hollow mold to obtain a solidified part of the desired shape. Metal casts are usually made up of non-ferrous metals, such as zinc, copper, magnesium, lead, pewter, and tin-based alloys. They are mainly adopted for the mass production of metal components with intrinsic shapes. As a result, metal casting is extensively used to manufacture various goods and equipment, ranging from home appliances to critical components for aircraft.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Metal Casting Market Trends:
The expanding automobile industry across the globe is primarily augmenting the demand for metal casting in manufacturing numerous automotive components. Metal casting technology helps in improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and lowering the production costs of vehicles. Owing to these benefits, it is increasingly being used for pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads and valves, and farm equipment. Besides this, the deteriorating environmental conditions have encouraged manufacturers to formulate simulation-based castings to minimize wastage and operational costs. Additionally, continuous technological advancements have led to the emergence of computer-based visualization for die casters, which are expected to further drive the global metal casting market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- NEMAK SAB de CV
- GF Casting Solutions AG
- Dynacast Ltd.
- Ryobi Limited
- Rheinmetall Automotive AG
- Endurance Technologies Limited
- Ahresty Corporation
- Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)
- Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC
- MINO Industry USA, Inc.
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
Breakup by Process:
- Gravity Casting
- High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)
- Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)
- Sand Casting
Breakup by Material Type:
- Aluminum
- Cast Iron
- Magnesium
- Zinc
- Others
Breakup by Components:
- Alloy Wheel
- Battery Housing
- Clutch Casing
- Cross Car Beam
- Crank Case
- Cylinder Head
- Others
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Breakup by Application:
- Body Assemblies
- Engine Parts
- Transmission Parts
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
