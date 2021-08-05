Digital Asset Management Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Research Report

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital asset management market size reached around US$ 3.88 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during 2021-2026. Digital asset management (DAM) is an automated solution that enables quick storage, retrieval, reviewing, and sharing of digital assets through a centralized interface. These assets usually include processed data files, text documents, engineering blueprints, audios, web pages, videos, graphics, etc. Additionally, they automate workflow, manage permissions through copyright functionalities, streamline cloud experience for users, etc. Owing to these benefits, DAM solutions are extensively used across various industries, including healthcare, information technology (IT), retail, manufacturing, education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The growing requirement for cost-effective ways of organizing, storing, and retrieving rich media assets like multimedia content is one of the primary factors driving the market growth for DAM solutions. Moreover, the rising popularity of digital marketing trends is also augmenting the global market for digital asset management. Apart from this, cloud-based DAM solutions reduce the risk of data leakage and minimize the overhead charges of hardware installation and maintenance involved in on-premise counterparts. As a result, these solutions are witnessing an escalating demand across diverse industry verticals. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of numerous government regulations to maintain operational transparency and improve digital workflow is further projected to drive the global market for digital asset management over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Cognizant Technology Solutions

OpenText Corporation

Adam Software

Canto Inc.

Celum

North Plains Systems

Mediabeacon Inc.

IBM Corporation

Widen Enterprises Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QBank

Webdam Inc

Breakup by Type:

Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System

Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services Consulting System Integration Support and Maintenance



Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

