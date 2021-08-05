Rainwater Harvesting Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global rainwater harvesting market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rainwater harvesting market to reach a value of US$ 1,153 Million by 2026. Rainwater harvesting is the method of collecting and storing rainwater for future use. The rainwater may be stored in tanks or natural reservoirs where the water is further redirected into a deep pit like a well or borehole. This water is utilized in different ways, which may include irrigation or gardening, or after proper treatment of the same, can be used in households as high-quality drinking water. Practicing this method not only reduces urban flooding and soil erosion but also ensures water availability across water-scarce areas.

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the rapidly growing global population. This has significantly impelled the demand for safe drinking water, which is creating pressure on natural water resources. Consequently, there is a shift from natural water resources to the storage of water through various effective means, including rainwater harvesting. Furthermore, owing to its ease of maintenance and simple installation process, rainwater harvesting is one of the most widely adopted water harvesting mechanism across the globe. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are investing in campaigns and initiatives to encourage the adoption of this system in both domestic and industrial sectors. For instance, the Government of India has invested in the construction of numerous water harvesting structures across the rural and urban areas of the country, which is expected to aid in an equal distribution of and accessibility to drinking water.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Kinspan Group

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Graf Group

WISY AG

Innovative Water Solutions LLC

D&D Ecotech Services

Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc.

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Stormsaver

Climate Inc

Water Harvesters

Heritage Tanks

Breakup by Harvesting Method:

Above Ground

Underground

Breakup by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

