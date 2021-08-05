Viral clearance services refer to viral removal or viral inactivation service. Viral clearance studies are a critical element toward ensuring that an acceptable level of viral safety has been achieved for biological products. The goal of these studies is to demonstrate that the manufacturing purification process has the ability to inactivate and/or remove viruses that are known to contaminate or which may possibly contaminate the starting materials, as well as additional viruses that are models for a broad variety of viruses. Viral clearance studies provide a complementary strategy to direct testing of cell banks, raw materials and bioreactor harvests, which may not detect all viruses that could potentially contaminate the product. North America is the largest Viral Clearance Service market with about 51% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 23% market share.The key manufacturers are Charles River, BioReliance (Merck), Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Covance, ViruSure, Texcell, Bioscience Labs, Vironova Biosafety, Mérieux NutriSciences, WuXi AppTec, Syngene, Labor Dr. Merk etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 39% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Viral Clearance Service in United States, including the following market information: United States Viral Clearance Service Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Viral Clearance Service companies in 2020 (%) The global Viral Clearance Service market size is expected to growth from US$ 341.4 million in 2020 to US$ 1129.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Viral Clearance Service market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Viral Clearance Service Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Viral Clearance Service Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Viral Clearance Service Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Basic Service, Enhanced Service, Full Service, Turnkey Service United States Viral Clearance Service Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Viral Clearance Service Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Research Institution, Pharmaceutical Industry, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Viral Clearance Service revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Viral Clearance Service revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Charles River, BioReliance (Merck), Eurofins Scientific, Sartorius, Covance, ViruSure, Texcell, Bioscience Labs, Vironova Biosafety, Mérieux NutriSciences, WuXi AppTec, Syngene, Labor Dr. Merk

