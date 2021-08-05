Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Market Size Is Expected To Growth From US$ 559.5 Million In 2020 To US$ 1924.4 Million By 2027; It Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 19.3% During 2021-2027

Viral vectors carry genetic material into cells by exploiting the molecular mechanisms by which viruses transmit their genomes to other cells for infection.It can occur in vivo or in vitro.Plasmid carriers are plasmids artificially constructed on the basis of natural plasmids to adapt to laboratory operations.In recent years, global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing has developed rapidly, with a compound growth rate of about 28% during 2018-2018.In 2018, global sales of viral vector and plasmid DNA production reached $381 million.In 2018, China accounted for about 4% of global sales.In the next five years, the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA products in China will continue to grow rapidly.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing are mainly divided into viral vector manufacturing and plasmid DNA manufacturing, among which viral vector manufacturing accounts for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market in 2018.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing is mainly used for drug development and production of cancer, genetic diseases, viral infections and other diseases, among which cancer is the main application field, accounting for 35% in 2018.The market is highly competitive.Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics, FinVector and Lonza are major suppliers.They have mastered key technologies and patents, and they have a fixed customer base. They have established a monopoly in the market.Gene therapy technology innovation and clinical trials have mushroomed in recent years, and a number of gene therapy projects have been approved for marketing in the United States, the European Union, China and other countries.The target of gene therapy has also been gradually expanded from single gene genetic diseases to malignant tumors, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and other major diseases. Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA key players include BioReliance, Oxford BioMedica, UniQure, Cobra Biologics, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 45%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 40 percent. In terms of product, Viral Vectors is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Cancers, followed by Inherited Disorders, Viral Infections, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA in United States, including the following market information: United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States top five Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA companies in 2020 (%) The global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market size is expected to growth from US$ 559.5 million in 2020 to US$ 1924.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Companies and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) United States Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Cancer, Virus Infection, Hereditary Disease

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics, FinVector, Lonza, BioReliance, MolMed, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, UniQure, Aldevron, Richter-Helm, Eurogentec, OBiO Technology, Yposkesi, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, MassBiologics, Biovian, VGXI, Gene Synthesis, PlasmidFactory, Jikai Gene

