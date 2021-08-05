Healthcare Furniture Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global healthcare furniture market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the global healthcare furniture market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Healthcare furniture, a key component of health management and infrastructure includes several products such as hospital beds, recliners, examination and bedside tables, recovery couches, cabinets, etc. These products find widespread usage in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, health care facilities and diagnostic centers. Healthcare furniture helps in reducing work-related stress, monotony and risks of errors, thereby creating a comfortable and conducive work environment for healthcare professionals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing number of specialty clinics and hospitals, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, are primarily propelling the market growth. The market is further impacted by the ever-increasing number of physically challenged individuals who need high-quality medical assistance. Additionally, a significant rise in fatal injury cases due to the growing road accidents has accelerated the demand for comfortable healthcare furniture. Besides this, several technological developments, such as the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs and mattresses, are acting as other significant growth-inducing factors. Various other factors, including continuous upgradation of existing healthcare infrastructure and inflating per capita healthcare expenditures, are anticipated to further drive the global market for healthcare furniture in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Furniture Type:

Beds

Chairs

Bedside and Operating Tables

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Public

Private

Breakup by Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors and Dealers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

