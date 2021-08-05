Cheese Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026. Cheese refers to a dairy product prepared by coagulating the protein casein in milk. Its texture, color, and taste are determined by the origin of milk, pasteurization, bacteria, butterfat, mold, protein, aging processing, etc. Cheese has a longer shelf-life than milk and other dairy products, and it has a high content of proteins, calcium, phosphorus, fats, and other vital nutrients.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Cheese Market Trends:

The expanding food industry, along with the increasing consumption of fast-food items, particularly across the millennial and urbanized population, is primarily driving the global market for cheese. Furthermore, numerous key manufacturers are introducing a variety of products, including processed cream cheese in jars, cheese slices, cheddar cheese in tubs and cans, etc., to expand their consumer base, which is further strengthening the market growth. Additionally, the growing sales of cheese over online retail channels providing a hassle-free shopping experience, easy payment gateways, and numerous discount and cashback offers to customers is also catalyzing the global market. In the coming years, the emergence of organic and clean-labeled product variants is anticipated to further drive the demand for cheese in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Lactalis Group

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

SAVENCIA SA

Breakup by Source:

Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk

Others

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Processed

Breakup by Product:

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Store

Others

Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

