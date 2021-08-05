Coil Coatings Market 2021-2026: Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Coil Coatings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global coil coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global coil coatings market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Coil coating refers to an automated method of coating metal coils, such as steel and aluminum, before fabricating them into end products. They offer several benefits, including improved aesthetics, cost efficiency, high paint adherence, longer shelf life and superior water, chemical, thermal, weathering and strain resistance. On account of these advantages, coil coatings find extensive applications across sectors ranging from automation and construction to oil and gas and electronics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Coil Coatings Market Trends:

Coil coatings offer several benefits, such as superior longevity, aesthetics, and flexibility. Owing to this, they are employed in ceiling grinds, wall panels, metal roofing and siding, doors, storage units, and windows. Besides this, they are increasingly being used for metals that are utilized in transformers, inductors, armatures and other household appliances, which has increased their demand across the electrical and electronics industries. Other than this, coil coatings are used as a part of rainwater collection facilities for making downspouts and gutters. Apart from this, due to rising environmental concerns, several organizations are taking initiatives for promoting and creating awareness about the sustainability of coil coatings. For instance, the European Coil Coating Association (ECCA), an international non-profit organization, is promoting the use of coil or sheet coatings as ecologically sound, cost-effective and high-quality methods of finishing. Furthermore, various technological innovations, such as the introduction of enhanced infrared-reflective pigment technology in coil coatings, have helped in energy conservation, providing durability and improving the functionality of the process.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

The Valspar Corporation

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Henkel AG & Company

KGaA

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

BDM Coil Coaters, LLC

CENTRIA Coating Services

Dura Coat Products, Inc.

Goldin Metals, Inc.

Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

Metal Coaters System

Novelis Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Arconic Inc

Breakup by Type:

Polyester Coil Coatings

Fluoropolymer Coil Coatings

Siliconized Polyester Coil Coatings

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Plastisol Coil Coatings

Others

Breakup by Application:

Aluminium

Steel

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

