Jojoba Oil Market: Global Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Jojoba Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, market reached a volume of 16,318 Tons in 2020. The global jojoba oil market share to reach a volume of 24,352 Tons by 2026. Jojoba oil is a type of vegetable oil extracted from the crushed beans of the jojoba shrub. It occurs in the form of a liquid wax which is similar to sebum, an oil produced naturally by the human skin. Jojoba oil acts against the growth of any fungal or bacterial microbes which are harmful for the skin and also offers nourishment to dry skin. As it is a rich source of various fatty acids, many manufacturers are using jojoba oil instead of animal fats for the production of skin creams and lotions.

Jojoba Oil Market Trends:

Jojoba oil extends the shelf-life of the end-products as it does not break down, become rancid or oxidise under high pressures and temperatures. On account of this, the manufacturers have started producing herbal products by using jojoba oil as one of the main ingredients. Moreover, an increase in disposable incomes across emerging nations, such as India and China, as well as a rapid rise in awareness among the consumers about the availability and benefits offered by natural and organic products are some of the other factors positively impacting the market growth. However, low yield of the crop and insufficient supply of jojoba oil act as primary obstacles for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Purcell Jojoba International

Eco Oil Argentina SA

Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

Inca Oil SA

The Jojoba Company

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Jojoba Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Regional Insights:

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

