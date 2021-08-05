Vermicompost is the product of the composting process using various species of worms, usually red wigglers, white worms, and other earthworms, to create a heterogeneous mixture of decomposing vegetable or food waste, bedding materials, and vermicast, also called worm castings, worm humus or worm manure, is the end-product of the breakdown of organic matter by an earthworm. These castings have been shown to contain reduced levels of contaminants and a higher saturation of nutrients than do organic materials before vermicomposting. Vermicompost, or vermiculture, most often uses two species of worms: Red Wigglers (Eisenia foetida) or Eudrilus eugenae rarely found in soil and are adapted to the special conditions in rotting vegetation, compost and manure piles. North America is the largest market with about 16% market share. Europe and Japan are follower, accounting for about 30% market share. The key players are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Jialiming, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Agrilife, Suman Vermi Compost etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 31% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vermicompost in United States, including the following market information: United States Vermicompost Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vermicompost Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Vermicompost companies in 2020 (%) The global Vermicompost market size is expected to growth from US$ 78580 million in 2020 to US$ 201980 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vermicompost market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vermicompost manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vermicompost Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vermicompost Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Africa Night Crwlers Vermicomposting, Lumbricus Rebellus Vermicomposting, Others United States Vermicompost Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vermicompost Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Home Gardening, Landscaping, Golf Courses, Horticultural Industry

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vermicompost revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vermicompost revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vermicompost sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Vermicompost sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo’s Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Jialiming, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Agrilife, Suman Vermi Compost

