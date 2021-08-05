Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall. Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory main players are AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Spread, Nongzhong Wulian, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 10%. North America is the largest market, with a share over 55%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in United States, including the following market information: United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Vertical Farming and Plant Factory companies in 2020 (%) The global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market size is expected to growth from US$ 360.3 million in 2020 to US$ 1679.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during 2021-2027.

Get a PDF Sample of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3440568/united-states-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market

The United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hydroponics, Aeroponics United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vertical Farming and Plant Factory revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vertical Farming and Plant Factory revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vertical Farming and Plant Factory sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Vertical Farming and Plant Factory sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, AeroFarms, Lufa Farms, Gotham Greens, Sky Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Mirai, Spread, Scatil, TruLeaf, Sky Vegetables, GreenLand, Nongzhongwulian, SANANBIO, AgriGarden

Enquire For Customization In The Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3440568/united-states-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Vertical Farming and Plant Factory markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours:at USD(3400): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/74513f32802a2e83c9592414e6e340c3,0,1,united-states-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/