Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall. The major players in global Vertical Farming market include AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms) , etc. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. Hydroponics is the main type, with a share about 90%. Vegetable Cultivation is the main application, which holds a share about 85%. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vertical Farming in United States, including the following market information: United States Vertical Farming Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vertical Farming Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) United States top five Vertical Farming companies in 2020 (%) The global Vertical Farming market size is expected to growth from US$ 4170 million in 2020 to US$ 43460 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vertical Farming market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vertical Farming manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vertical Farming Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vertical Farming Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Others United States Vertical Farming Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) United States Vertical Farming Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vertical Farming revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vertical Farming revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vertical Farming sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Vertical Farming sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian, Vertical Harvest, Infinite Harvest, FarmedHere, Metro Farms, Green Spirit Farms, Indoor Harvest, Sundrop Farms, Alegria Fresh, Farmbox, Greener Roots Farm

