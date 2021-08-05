Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc. This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles. China is the largest Steering Wheel market with about 31% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 21% market share. The key players are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI, Nihon Plast, Key Safety Systems, Starion, TRW&Fawer, Zhejiang Fangxiang, Yanfeng, Ningbo Mecai, Fellow, Jiangxi Xingxin, Daimay, Shuangou, Liaoning Jinxing, Yinzhou Yongcheng etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 54% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Steering Wheel in United States, including the following market information: United States Steering Wheel Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Steering Wheel Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Steering Wheel companies in 2020 (%) The global Steering Wheel market size is expected to growth from US$ 3166.8 million in 2020 to US$ 3662.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Steering Wheel market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Steering Wheel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Steering Wheel Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Steering Wheel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Synthetic Plastics, Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather, Wood, Others United States Steering Wheel Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Steering Wheel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Steering Wheel revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Steering Wheel revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Steering Wheel sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Steering Wheel sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYODA GOSEI, Nihon Plast, Key Safety Systems, Starion, TRW&Fawer, Zhejiang Fangxiang, Yanfeng, Ningbo Mecai, Fellow, Jiangxi Xingxin, Daimay, Shuangou, Liaoning Jinxing, Yinzhou Yongcheng

