Variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies are used to add flexibility to the engine’s valve train by enabling variable valve event timing, duration and/or lift. Global Variable Valve Actuation key players include Borgwarner, Schaeffler, Hilite, Aisin Seiki, Denso, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share nearly 60%. China is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by Japan & Korea, and North America, both have a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, 4 Cylinder is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Gasoline Engine, followed by Diesel Engine. This report contains market size and forecasts of Variable Valve Actuation in United States, including the following market information: United States Variable Valve Actuation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Variable Valve Actuation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Variable Valve Actuation companies in 2020 (%) The global Variable Valve Actuation market size is expected to growth from US$ 10190 million in 2020 to US$ 12280 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

The United States Variable Valve Actuation market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Variable Valve Actuation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Variable Valve Actuation Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Variable Valve Actuation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), 4 Cylinder, 6 Cylinder, Other United States Variable Valve Actuation Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Variable Valve Actuation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Variable Valve Actuation revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Variable Valve Actuation revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Variable Valve Actuation sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Variable Valve Actuation sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Borgwarner, Schaeffler, Hilite, Aisin Seiki, Denso, Hitachi, Delphi, Eaton, Jiangsu Hailong, Fulin P.M.

