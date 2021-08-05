Street Sweeper is designed to sweep roads and control pollution. It is widely used in urban roads, construction plants, airports and seaports. It can be used indoor or outdoor, wet or dry. At first, it was refitted from general automotive and now it’s used as a kind of special automotive. So the main structure of Road Sweeper is same as general automotive. For the major players of Street Sweeper, Bucher (Johnston) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Zoomlion Environmental, FAYAT GROUP, Hako and FAUN. The Top 5 players accounted for about 41% of the global Street Sweeper revenue market share in 2019. The Street Sweeper mainly used by Urban Roads, Highways, Airports, etc. The Urban Roads segment is the dominated application, accounting for about 57% market share in 2019. This report contains market size and forecasts of Street Sweeper in United States, including the following market information: United States Street Sweeper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Street Sweeper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units) United States top five Street Sweeper companies in 2020 (%) The global Street Sweeper market size is expected to growth from US$ 2124.6 million in 2020 to US$ 2872 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

The United States Street Sweeper market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Street Sweeper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Street Sweeper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Street Sweeper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Compact Sweeper, Mid-Sized Sweeper, Truck Mounted Sweeper United States Street Sweeper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units) United States Street Sweeper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Urban Road, Highway, Airport, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Street Sweeper revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Street Sweeper revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Street Sweeper sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units) Key companies Street Sweeper sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Bucher (Johnston), Zoomlion Environmental, FAYAT GROUP, Hako, FAUN, Aebi Schmidt, Elgin Street Sweepers, Alamo Group, FULONGMA, Alfred Karcher, Dulevo, Tennant, Egholm, TYMCO, Boschung

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Street Sweeper market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Street Sweeper market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Street Sweeper markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Street Sweeper market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Street Sweeper market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Street Sweeper market.

