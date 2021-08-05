Vulkollan is one of the elastomers offering the best performance levels on the market. Its extreme capabilities are continually solving new problems and bringing optimisation and cost reduction to users. Vulkollan Wheels are made of an elastomer based on raw materials from Bayer MaterialScience: Desmodur® 15 and special polyester polyols. The rubber-elastic material boasts outstanding mechanical load-bearing properties and dynamic load resistance. Global Vulkollan Wheels key players include Vulkollan Wheels, Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific (Ex China), and North America, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Guiding Wheels is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Mechanical Engineering, followed by Material Handling, etc. This report contains market size and forecasts of Vulkollan Wheels in United States, including the following market information: United States Vulkollan Wheels Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Vulkollan Wheels Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Vulkollan Wheels companies in 2020 (%) The global Vulkollan Wheels market size is expected to growth from US$ 24150 million in 2020 to US$ 32810 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

The United States Vulkollan Wheels market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Vulkollan Wheels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Vulkollan Wheels Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Vulkollan Wheels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Traction Wheels, Forklift Wheels, Guiding Wheels, Others United States Vulkollan Wheels Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Vulkollan Wheels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Materials Handling, Mechanical Engineering, Others

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Vulkollan Wheels revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Vulkollan Wheels revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Vulkollan Wheels sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Vulkollan Wheels sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Stellana AB, Rader Vogel, Wicke, TELLURE, RWM Casters, Acorn Industrial Products, CERVELLATI, Pleiger, Brauer, KUNDERT AG, Watts, UW-ELAST AB, DM Wheel Systems, Revvo Caster, Finn-Valve Oy, Vulkoprin

