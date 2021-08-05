Torsional vibration dampers are crankshaft pulleys with a rubber damping element between the two main metal parts. They were introduced to absorb vibration from the crankshaft and produce much smoother drive system operation and are found on most late models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. According to types, the most proportion of the Torsional Vibration Damper is Rubber Vibration Damper, taking about 62% sales share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of Torsional Vibration Damper is used for Passenger Vehicle and the proportion is about 73% in 2020. Europe is the major production region of the global market, which takes about 32% market share. The key players are Vibracoustic, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF, BorgWarner, Continental, AAM, Knorr-Bremse, Ningbo Tuopu Group, FUKOKU, Dongfeng (Shiyan), Chengdu Xiling Power, Geislinger, Anhui Zhongding, Hubei Guangao, Ningbo Sedsun etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share. This report contains market size and forecasts of Torsional Vibration Damper in United States, including the following market information: United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units) United States top five Torsional Vibration Damper companies in 2020 (%) The global Torsional Vibration Damper market size is expected to growth from US$ 58 million in 2020 to US$ 85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The United States Torsional Vibration Damper market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. QYResearch has surveyed the Torsional Vibration Damper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market,

By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units): United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Rubber Vibration Damper, Silicone Oil Vibration Damper, Composite Vibration Damper United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market,

By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Torsional Vibration Damper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Torsional Vibration Damper revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Torsional Vibration Damper revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%) Key companies Torsional Vibration Damper sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units) Key companies Torsional Vibration Damper sales share in United States market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

key players include:, Vibracoustic, Schaeffler, Valeo, ZF, BorgWarner, Continental, AAM, Knorr-Bremse, Ningbo Tuopu Group, FUKOKU, Dongfeng (Shiyan), Chengdu Xiling Power, Geislinger, Anhui Zhongding, Hubei Guangao, Ningbo Sedsun

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Torsional Vibration Damper market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Torsional Vibration Damper market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Torsional Vibration Damper markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Torsional Vibration Damper market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Torsional Vibration Damper market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Torsional Vibration Damper market.

